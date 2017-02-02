Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi teaser poster out, see pic

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi teaser poster reads as “Dhol Dhokla aur Dhickkyaon, Culture Kushti begins Summer 2017”. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi teaser poster reads as “Dhol Dhokla aur Dhickkyaon, Culture Kushti begins Summer 2017”.

Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Payal Ghosh-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’s teaser poster is out. The poster, which was unveiled on Wednesday, promises a bitter-sweet cultural clash and family madness. The looks of its cast is still not out thought.

The teaser poster’s illustrations clearly indicate that there will be love, drama and clash between the families of a couple from Gujarat and Punjab.

Actor Vir Das shared the Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi teaser poster on Twitter with the caption, “This Summer! Family Madness :-) Our Film #PatelKiPunjabiShaadi.”

The poster reads as “Dhol Dhokla aur Dhickkyaon, Culture Kushti begins Summer 2017”.

Rishi Kapoor also shared the poster with the caption, “At long last! Teaser poster of “Patel ki Punjabi Shaadi”.” Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared his best wishes saying, “Wishing my writer friend @SANJAYCHHEL for teaser poster of his next directorial film #Patelkipunjabishaadi .All the best to his entire team.”

Check the various tweets on Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi teaser poster here:

At long last! Teaser poster of “Patel ki Punjabi Shaadi” pic.twitter.com/rpEKGvEBSh — Rishi Kapoor -“Book” (@chintskap) February 1, 2017

So the Wait is over… here is the first look of my Bollywood debut #patelkipunjabishaadi @pkpsmovie pic.twitter.com/rUGPENp4ZY — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) February 1, 2017

Wishing my writer friend @SANJAYCHHEL for teaser poster of his next directorial film #Patelkipunjabishaadi .All the best to his entire team. pic.twitter.com/SneEzMGjbl — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 1, 2017

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is directed by Sanjay Chhel, and is presented by Bholenath Movies.

