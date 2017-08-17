Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi teaser: Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor present a unique marriage in the most comic way

Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor share the screen space for the first time in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor share the screen space for the first time in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

Portraying the challenges in inter-caste, inter-religion and even marriages within two different cultures is not a new concept in Bollywood but it is rare when Hindi cinema depicts a story to the audience in a comical way. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi seems to be one such story, which explores the humour behind the wedding of two people from different cultures. And it is none other than stellar actors Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor who would take us on this funny ride.

Paresh plays a Gujarati, who seems to bea strict father while Rishi plays a Punjabi, which we are sure isn’t a task for him really. While one is restricted, other is carefree. So, how did the two meet? Well, Vir Das is the man who brings them together. We are not sure if Vir Das is Punjabi or Gujarati but he is set to get married to his neighbour from a different cultural background, which Paresh is quite against for.

While the concept is nothing new, this is for the first time that Rishi and Paresh are coming together, which makes the film a must watch as we all know both these actors are of great caliber and have the ability to pull any kind of role.

Presented by Cinekorn Entertainment and Bholenath Movies, the film stars Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Payal Ghosh. Produced by Kalapi Nagada and Bharat Patel, the film has been written and directed by Sanjay Chhel. It is set to release on 15th September, 2017.

Paresh Rawal would also be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, playing the role of his father Sunil Dutt. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor would be playing the son of Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out.

