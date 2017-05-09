Parzania actor Parzan Dastur: Honour working with Madhoo Shah in Pocket Mummy

Parzan Dastur and Madhoo Shah’s film Pocket Mummy explores the relationship between a single mother and her son. Parzan Dastur and Madhoo Shah’s film Pocket Mummy explores the relationship between a single mother and her son.

Parzan Dastur, who has acted in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Parzania as a child artiste, feels honoured to work with actor Madhoo Shah of Roja fame in the short film Pocket Mummy.

Madhoo’s last Hindi film Love U…Mr. Kalakaar! came out in 2011, and now her Hindi short film Pocket Mummy will hit the screens on Mother’s Day on Sunday. The Nitesh Ranglani directorial explores the relationship between a single mother and her son.

“It was an absolute honour and pleasure working with Madhoo ma’am. She is the perfect fit for a film like this. Being an independent working woman as well as a mother makes her the ideal role model for women in our country,” Parzan told IANS.

“When we met her to talk about this film, we got along very well and the love and bond between the reel mother and son were very strong. I think she has performed beautifully and looks amazing. I’m sure the audience will appreciate the strong character she stands for,” he added.

Talking about the short film releasing on a digital platform, Ranglani says the medium has a large reach today.

“‘Pocket Mummy’ is a very simple story, between a mother and a son, that everyone will relate to. I couldn’t have got anyone better than Madhoo and Parzan to play the parts. Madhoo had earlier worked with my dad (producer Vijay K. Ranglani) on ‘Yeshwant’ and it feels great to direct her today.

“Parzan fits the character perfectly and both have done a wonderful job. Digital is a big medium today and we’re hoping to reach out to as many people as possible with our labour of love,” the director added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now