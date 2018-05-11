Parmanu trailer: This John Abraham starrer revisits a historic episode

Parmanu trailer: The John Abraham starrer will hit screens on May 25. Parmanu trailer: The John Abraham starrer will hit screens on May 25.

May 11 marks the day when India conducted its first set of nuclear tests in Pokhran 20 years ago. This is also the date chosen by the makers of Parmanu to release the trailer of their film based on the same subject.

After much controversy amongst the producers of the film, the trailer of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was finally released today. The beginning of the trailer suggests that the story is inspired by true events. It looks like the makers have focused their story on six army officers who were given the job to carry out this secret mission. The trailer highlights the emotion of patriotism and also recounts how CIA’s satellites had kept a close eye on India back in the 90s.

John Abraham takes the reigns as the leader of the group here and we will see him play the role of a tough army officer here.

Watch the trailer of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran here:

Earlier, a short teaser of the film was released that gave us insight on the subject of the film. Parmanu is set during 1998, when India conducted its first set of nuclear tests and the rest of the world was left surprised. The mission was quite secretive and it was only after the successful completion that the citizens were informed about the same.

Parmanu, which was earlier supposed to release in December 2017, was pushed quite a number of times as the two co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment were embroiled in a legal mess.

Also Read | Pokhran nuclear tests: Two decades later

Starring John Abraham and Diana Penty, Parmanu will now release on May 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd