Parmanu The Story of Pokhran: John Abraham, Diana Penty’s look leaked, see photos

John Abraham’s next film Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran has created a lot of interest on social media. Makers have already released the first poster of the film. Parmanu is based on the nuclear test conducted in Pokhran (Rajasthan) in 1998. Now some pictures of film’s lead actors John Abraham and Diana Penty from the film’s set have been leaked. These pictures are currently floating on the internet and further, raise our curiosity. John Abraham is dressed in army uniform and he can also be seen saluting. If you look closely at the picture, you can also see the desert area in the backdrop of the picture. The film’s leading lady Diana Penty’s picture has also been leaked and is currently doing the rounds of the internet.

While John might haven’t officially tweeted about the look, Diana shared her first look on her Twitter page and wrote, “Excited to share my first look in #Parmanu!! @kriarj @KytaProductions @ZeeStudios_ @johnabrahament”.

Earlier, John Abraham shared the first look on his Twitter page and wrote, “So happy to bring you the first look of my biggest test ever. #ParmanuFirstLook @johnabrahament @kriarj @ParmanuTheMovie”. The actor has started shooting for the film and wrote, “Day 1. Parmanu..The Story of Pokhran. Our biggest test ever!!”. Apart from John and Diana, the film also stars Boman Irani in a pivotal role.

Some media reports suggest that the film is not being shot in Pokhran but in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The film will also shot at Pokhran Fort and other important locations including RTDC Midway, Aada Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk Main Market and Gomat railway station.

