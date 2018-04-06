Parmanu teaser: This John Abraham starrer is the story of India becoming a nuclear power

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is the story of India becoming a nuclear power. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is the story of India becoming a nuclear power.

It was in 1998 that India became a nuclear power. After a series of nuclear tests in the city of Pokhran in 1998, the country achieved this feat. Due to the political and international atmosphere of the time, this mission was kept a secret until it was successfully completed.

Based on the same incident is Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Starring John Abraham in the lead role, Parmanu is the story of how India achieved the status of being a nuclear power.

After much controversy and delay, the teaser of the film is finally out and it looks like the makers will explore this story through the eyes of the armed forces personnel who played a key role in making these tests a success.

Along with John Abraham, the film also stars Diana Penty.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has been in the middle of controversies because of the tussle between its co-producers, JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. There were reports that KriArj had filed an FIR against John Abraham but JA Entertainment has refuted those reports and released a statement on the same. The statement read, “This is with reference to the media reports stating that an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered at the Khar Police Station against Mr. John Abraham and his production house, JA Entertainment. We would like to categorically state that this statement is factually incorrect and misleading.”

The statement further said, “Also, there has been no case registered by Zee, as reported by some sections of the media. No such FIR has been registered and this fact can be verified from the said Police Station as well. We request everyone in the media fraternity to kindly refrain from putting out unverified information. We thank you for your continued support to us and our film, Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran.”

Parmanu was initially scheduled to release in December 2017 but was then pushed to February 2018. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is now scheduled to hit the screens on May 4.

