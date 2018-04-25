John Abraham starrer Parmanu gets new release date, will release on May 25

Parmanu starring John Abraham and Diana Penty was earlier scheduled to release on May 4. Parmanu starring John Abraham and Diana Penty was earlier scheduled to release on May 4.

John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has got a new release date. The Dishoom actor took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement about the development. Along with the date, John, who is co-producing the film, shared a new poster of it as well. “The road to becoming a nuclear state is full of challenges. Making history is never easy! Here’s the new poster of #Parmanu. Film releases May 25th #1Month2Parmanu ,” tweeted John.

The film, which has been making news due to the tussle between its co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment, was earlier scheduled to hit screens on May 4, 2018. But with the latest announcement, it seems like the two production houses have decided to bury the hatchet.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is the story of how India achieved the status of being a nuclear power. It is based on the 1998 nuclear tests in the city of Pokhran after which India became a nuclear power. Earlier, while announcing May 4 as the release date of his film, John had said in a statement, “Much in line with India’s journey to becoming a nuclear power, our film’s journey to its release has also had its own ups and downs! However, it is perhaps a befitting tribute to the true heroes of our nuclear programme — our army and our scientists, that ‘Parmanu’ is releasing in the same month as we are celebrating 20 years of Operation Shakti – India’s nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in May 1998.”

After controversies and speculation around the release of Paramnu, the team of the film also released its teaser earlier this month. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film was initially scheduled to release in December 2017 and then in February 2018. Now the thriller, also starring Boman Irani, is slated to hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

However, it will face a box office clash with Vikramaditya Motwane’s quirky action film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor.

