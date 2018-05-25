Parmanu movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani releases today. Based on the true story of nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Kyta Productions in association with JA Entertainment. John plays the role of Ashwat Rana who is a junior bureaucrat at the PMO and Diana is also one among the group of those who conducted the nuclear tests. To play a bureaucrat John had to take a lot of workshops to deconstruct himself to look similar to a real-life bureaucrat.
Talking about the film to indianexpress.com, John said, “Parmanu is based on a true story. 90 percent of the plot is factual. The only fictitious elements are the names which we have changed of some people because we got rights and biopic issues. Like in Madras Café, my character was fictional, so it is in Parmanu. You need to tell the story from someone’s eyes.”
Highlights
Parmanu faced a clash between its co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment leaving the film's release date getting shifted from May 4 to May 25. This, after it was already postponed in December 2017 and then in February 2018. Talking about the entire trouble, John told indianexpress.com, 'Yes, there have been talks of dates announced. Two of the dates I wasn’t even a part of. Those dates were announced by a producer who isn’t a part of this film anymore. So, things happened in the middle. They were tough. I think the collateral damage, I always say, is we don’t have enough time to market a film. To educate the audience that Parmanu means atom, ‘parmanu pareekshan’ means atomic tests, nuclear tests. And then you need to take things back to 20 years ago, May 11, and say this is what made India a superpower. This is why it is cool to be an Indian. So we don’t have that kind of time but nevertheless, better late than never.'
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a chain of tweets lauding Parmanu. He tweeted, '#Parmanu is a triumph for director Abhishek Sharma and lead actor John Abraham... The director, together with writers Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, brings to life an important chapter from history... This is one story that had to be told...' In another tweet, he wrote, '#Parmanu will be a turning point in @TheJohnAbraham’s career... He underplays his part beautifully... Would like to single out @bomanirani too... An exceptional actor who sinks his teeth into the character.'
India had conducted two nuclear tests from May 11-May 13 two decades ago. The tests, once the world came to know about them, were received critically by quite a few supernations such as the US, China, as well as the UK. According to reports, New Delhi had then declared that it was not inclined to use the nuclear weapons in the first place. However, it also stated that it would not shy away from using the weapons if need be.
Until that fateful year, India had not really made noise in the world regarding nuclear weapons. But come 1998, things took a drastic turn. Pokhran II was a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian army at the Pokhran Test Range. It was the second nuclear test conducted by the country. The first was held as early as May 1974 and was called Smiling Buddha, ironically enough.
John Abraham back in action:
While we loved John Abraham in films like Dostana and Garam Masala, which were cliched masala entertainers, we cannot move over how the actor has carved a niche for himself in the action genre. In Parmanu, we will get to see him in action. By action, we do not necessarily mean packing punches and throwing kicks but also, the ‘mind-games’ and the strategies employed by John’s character in the film.
Plot:
Revisiting and recreating a historic moment is not easy. Bollywood has time and again experimented and has had its own hits and misses. Parmanu is another such experiment.
Film and trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Parmanu to land up somewhere near Rs 4 crores. He also adds, “Despite the controversy that led up to its release, Parmanu has been able to generate a lot of positive buzz with its trailers and promotional interviews. While it may open to a decent Rs 4 crore, its figures could go up drastically if it is supported by a strong word-of-mouth promotion and receives good reviews.”
In its recreation, ‘Parmanu’ plays out like a cat-and-mouse thriller, led from the front by the ultra-patriotic civil servant Ashwat Raina (Abraham), and his bunch of merry men and (one) woman (Penty). Even if we were to ignore the film’s jokey, often unintentionally funny tone, presumably used for wider audience appeal, it’s hard to overlook its scant use of historical fact: there is no mention of the origins of the nuclear programme, no mention of the how it came to be at the stage it is, when the movie opens.
