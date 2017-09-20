Diana Penty to play an army officer in Parmanu, undergoes martial arts and kick-box training for role

Parmanu: Diana Penty plays an army officer in this John Abraham. Parmanu: Diana Penty plays an army officer in this John Abraham.

Diana Penty revealed the first look of her character from Parmanu, which also stars John Abraham. The actor, who played an NGO worker in her recent release Lucknow Central, will be playing the role of Ambalika, an army officer who comes off as a no-nonsense person. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Diana without revealing much about her character shared about the prep-up in order to play Ambalika.

“I get to do something very different again. And this time, I have tried my hands at action too. I had never done action before. I had to take training in kickboxing and martial arts. It was something I had to do to prepare for my role. So, it is completely different to what I have done or the audiences have seen me doing on-screen so far,” said the actor.

Diana thinks the film is extremely important for the audience as it lays down the facts behind how the Nuclear Tests of 1998 took place.

“The film is releasing on December 8. It is also inspired by true events. It is about the nuclear tests in India in 1998, and it is an important film. It is a story that needed to be told as we all are very basically informed about the nuclear tests but no one knows how it came into being. So, Parmanu will tell that part of the story, which will be an eye-opener,” Diana quipped.

She added that the script is quite thrilling and promises an entertaining watch at the theaters. “The film is very thrilling. The script is extremely well written, crisp and fact-based. When I was reading the script, I kept turning the pages faster and faster as I wanted to know what is going to happen next. It has been shot beautifully. The director has a great vision for the film. So, I am extremely excited about it”

