Parmanu is not shelved; John Abraham, Diana Penty film to release on February 23

Rubbishing all the buzz around John Abraham starrer Parmanu getting shelved, the makers of the film have confirmed that the cast and crew are already prepped up for its release in the next three months. Several reports were doing rounds that Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is being shelved. Buzz was also that it is the same film which also starred Taapsee Pannu.

But the KriArj entertainment has finally cleared the air about the film with a tweet that read, “Under 3 months for the release of @ParmanuTheMovie .. patriotism, thrill, pride, perseverance, determination and much more @TheJohnAbraham @DianaPenty @bomanirani @ZeeMusicCompany @KytaProductions @ZeeStudios”

The female lead of the film Diana Penty too shared her excitement over the film, retweeting KriArj’s tweet, Diana wrote, “23rd February 2018 it is! Can’t wait”

According to some previous reports, John Abraham was planning a Hindi remake of the thriller, The Invisible Guest. Taapsee Pannu was chosen to play the female lead in the film, however, one of the producers had to quit the film. Reportedly, this is the film which has been shelved for now, and not Parmanu, which is a completely different project.

John Abraham will be seen back in action after a year-long break post Force 2 which also starred Sonakshi Sinha. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear bomb test explosion conducted by the Indian Army in the year 1998. The film was earlier set to hit the screens on December 8, however, as per some reports, the release date of the film was postponed in order to avoid its clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati.

Parmanu which also stars Boman Irani will now make its way to the screens on February 23, 2018.

