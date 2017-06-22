Parmanu first look: John Abraham poster recounts India’s biggest nuclear test, see photos

John Abraham seems to be all ready to play a serious role, which he is best at. Shares the first look of his upcoming film Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran. John Abraham seems to be all ready to play a serious role, which he is best at. Shares the first look of his upcoming film Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran.

We have seen him playing an officer and cop a number of times and once again John Abraham seems to be all ready to play a serious role, which he is best at. John Abraham took to Twitter to share the first look of his upcoming film Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on the nuclear test conducted in Pokhran in 1998.

John Abraham shared the first look of this film of his with the caption,”So happy to bring you the first look of my biggest test ever. #ParmanuFirstLook @johnabrahament @kriarj @ParmanuTheMovie.” He started shooting for the same recently and had tweeted then, “Day 1.. Parmanu..The Story of Pokhran. Our biggest test ever!!!.” We are excited to see this film about a slice of Idia’s history.

As per reports, Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran is not being shot in Pokhran but in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The crew will shoot at Pokhran too. The reports also state that the film will be shot at the Pokhran Fort, the other important locations where the film will be shot include RTDC Midway, Aada Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk Main Market and Gomat railway station.

See John Abraham-starrer Parmanu first look here:

Also see John Abraham’s earlier post when he started shooting for Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran:

See photos of John Abraham and Boman Irani from Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran sets:

The movie is being produced by KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film will also features Diana Penty and Boman Irani in lead roles and Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran is scheduled to release on December 8. Director Abhishek Sharma previously helmed Tere Bin Laden, starring Ali Zafar.

