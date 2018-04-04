Parmanu controversy: KriArj’s Prernaa Arora files complaint against John Abraham

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is said to hit the theatres on May 4. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is said to hit the theatres on May 4.

John Abraham’s upcoming flick Parmanu has been through a lot of ups and downs. With a tussle between its producers, JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment, the film which was supposed to hit the theatres in February, has been postponed to release on May 4. But looks like things have taken a far more serious turn as KriArj has filed an FIR against John Abraham and his company.

According to KriArj, they are suing JA due to various criminal offenses including cheating, breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation of funds and copyright infringement. They have even accused John and his company of duping them for crores of rupees invested towards the production of the film. While on the other side, as per a statement released by Abraham on Monday, KriArj has been faulty in their payments for Parmanu’s production.

“Our payments have either been delayed or we have received wrong UTR number. Cheque payments have been stopped time and again. Delay in payments and non-payments have caused delays in the post-production work even after the film’s principal shoot was completed on time last year. Despite repeated follow-ups, the distribution plan for the film has not been shared and there has been no transparency in their dealings with third parties,” read the statement. They had even warned KriArj of legal action if they further jeopardised the film’s status or defamed the production house.

In response to the allegations made by John about the delays in payment, Prernaa Arora, head of KriArj Entertainment, told The Quint, “John Abraham pegged the budget of Parmanu at Rs 35 crore which was way too high for a film which had no stars except John Abraham, and even that (John’s stardom) is disputable. Anyway, of that 35 crore we’ve already paid John Rs 30 crore, Rs 3 crore will be paid on delivery. It’s just the remaining Rs 2 crore that we at KriArj have been pleading with Mr Abraham to forgo. But he is not willing to budge. Instead of understanding the economics of this project, he accuses me of not understanding the dynamics and economics of film production. Excuse me, I grew up in an environment of film production. I don’t need anyone questioning my capabilities as a producer.”

