Working in Golmaal is like taking a legacy forward: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra feels amazing to be a part of a film franchise like Golmaal. Parineeti Chopra feels amazing to be a part of a film franchise like Golmaal.

She would be stepping into the shoes of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the next instalment of hit Golmaal series and actress Parineeti Chopra says it is like taking a legacy forward.

“It is amazing to be a part of a film like this. It’s a legacy (to take forward). Golmaal is a legendary series and Kareena has done two of them and now I am doing it. I hope I can do a good job,” Parineeti told reporters on sidelines of an event here.

The 28-year-old actress says she is having a great time on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture.

“I have started shooting and it is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit sir and his entire team is fun to work with. The whole team has become a family…We all have become friends.”

Parineeti Chopra is also excited about her next release Meri Pyaari Bindu where she essays the role of an aspiring singer.

“Meri Pyaari Bindu is releasing on May 12 and you all will get to see the first look soon. I think you all will like it,” she adds.

Golmaal has been one of the popular comedy franchise by Rohit Shetty, usually helmed by actors like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor who played the role of a speech impaired person in all three films. They have remained constant throughout the franchise of Rohit Shetty, later the film had included other actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Amrita Arora to name a few.

With inputs from PTI

