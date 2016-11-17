Parineeti Chopra photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is a relatively new star in the industry. It was 2011’s romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl when she made her Bollywood debut and we came to know that she is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin. Parineeti initially aspired to pursue a career in investment banking, but in 2009 she joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant.
In 2012, she garnered wide critical acclaim for her starring role in the romantic drama Ishaqzaade. She subsequently received praise for her performances in the successful romantic comedies Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). She then took a short break from Bollywood.
In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, at the launch of her special item number from the movie Dishoom, Parineeti said the one-year self-imposed sabbatical has done her the world of good as she utilised the time to work on her body.
But post her weight loss she was talked about everywhere. This star actually credits her weight loss to ‘Bollywood pressure’. Parineeti Chopra has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she tweeted pictures from her photo shoot ‘Built That Way’ and we saw her new fit and fab body — that she now flaunts so confidently.
“I wanted to work on my body. I was 27-year-old and couldn’t wear a pair of shorts . I wanted to wear better clothes and not be worried about anything. So this one-year break was really amazing. I can wear shorts and sleeveless now.”
Parineeti Chopra no more looks like her initial days in Bollywood
Parineeti Chopra in an Indian dress
Parineeti Chopra has changed the way she looked
Parineeti Chopra wows
Parineeti Chopra in a sari
Parineeti Chopra loves to travel.
Parineeti Chopra looking cute here
Parineeti Chopra looking pretty
Parineeti Chopra in a new avatar
Parineeti Chopra looks sweet
Parineeti Chopra in a LBD
Parineeti Chopra at IIFA
Parineeti Chopra looks amazing
Parineeti Chopra at the airport
Parineeti Chopra amazes
Parineeti Chopra surprises
Parineeti Chopra’s cool look
Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu
Parineeti Chopra at an award function
Parineeti Chopra is a confident star
Parineeti Chopra, you look stunning here
Parineeti Chopra is also a singer
Parineeti Chopra stuns with these fab pics
Parineeti Chopra in a sporty avatar
Parineeti Chopra, you are hot
Parineeti Chopra built it this way!
Parineeti Chopra took the challenge
Parineeti Chopra, simply stunning
Parineeti Chopra is an inspiration to many
Parineeti Chopra’s powerful statement
Parineeti Chopra, you look beautiful in this dress
Parineeti Chopra, and that golden dress
Parineeti Chopra dressed up for a video
Parineeti Chopra’s old pic
Parineeti Chopra in blue jumpsuit
Parineeti Chopra’s Dubai holiday pics
Parineeti Chopra, on the go
Parineeti Chopra looking cute
Parineeti Chopra, a poser
Parineeti Chopra is all smiles
Parineeti Chopra, yellow suits you
Parineeti Chopra in green
Parineeti Chopra’s old pic
Parineeti Chopra is a beauty dressed in black
The vivacious Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful smile
Parineeti Chopra’s bridal look
Parineeti Chopra seems to be enjoying herself
Simply Parineeti Chopra!
Parineeti Chopra look so colourful
Videos of Parineeti Chopra’s photoshoots
Watch | Parineeti Chopra has made her name in | Behind the scenes
Watch | Parineeti Chopra’s Confessions
Watch | Parineeti Chopra Hot Photoshoot 2016
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App