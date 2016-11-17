Latest News

Parineeti Chopra photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has made her name in Bollywood doing author-backed roles. Now, she is focussing on changing her image. Find her HQ pics here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2017 8:34 pm
Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra pics, Parineeti Chopra hot pics, Parineeti Chopra films, Parineeti Chopra updates Parineeti Chopra shed weight and surprised the world with her new hot avatar.
Top News

Parineeti Chopra is a relatively new star in the industry. It was 2011’s romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl when she made her Bollywood debut and we came to know that she is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin. Parineeti initially aspired to pursue a career in investment banking, but in 2009 she joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant.

In 2012, she garnered wide critical acclaim for her starring role in the romantic drama Ishaqzaade. She subsequently received praise for her performances in the successful romantic comedies Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). She then took a short break from Bollywood.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, at the launch of her special item number from the movie Dishoom, Parineeti said the one-year self-imposed sabbatical has done her the world of good as she utilised the time to work on her body.

But post her weight loss she was talked about everywhere. This star actually credits her weight loss to ‘Bollywood pressure’. Parineeti Chopra has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she tweeted pictures from her photo shoot ‘Built That Way’ and we saw her new fit and fab body — that she now flaunts so confidently.

“I wanted to work on my body. I was 27-year-old and couldn’t wear a pair of shorts . I wanted to wear better clothes and not be worried about anything. So this one-year break was really amazing. I can wear shorts and sleeveless now.”

Parineeti Chopra no more looks like her initial days in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra in an Indian dress

parineeti

Parineeti Chopra has changed the way she looked

Parineeti Chopra wows

Parineeti Chopra in a sari

parineeti

Parineeti Chopra loves to travel.

Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Baby, Saif Ali Khan, Saifeena, Kareena Kapoor Baby Name, Kareena Saif Baby name, Saif kareena baby saifeena, Kasai, Entertainment, indian express, indian express news

Parineeti Chopra looking cute here

parineeti

Parineeti Chopra looking pretty

Parineeti Chopra in a new avatar

Parineeti Chopra looks sweet

Parineeti Chopra in a LBD

Parineeti Chopra in a cute LBD. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra at IIFA

parineeti chopra, IIFA, IIFA awards, IIFA awards fashion, IIFA bollywood fashion

Parineeti Chopra looks amazing

Parineeti Chopra at the airport

parineeti

Parineeti Chopra amazes

Parineeti Chopra surprises

Parineeti Chopra’s cool look

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra movies, Parineeti Chopra upcoming movies, Parineeti Chopra news, Parineeti Chopra latest news, entertainment news

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prince William, Kate middleton, Hrithik Roshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sophie Choudry, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rishi kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Parineeti Chopra, Kanika Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Karan JOhar, pics, photos

Parineeti Chopra at an award function

Toifa, toifa photos, toifa salman, Toifa 2016, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, srk salman, Gautam Gulati, Ranveer Singh, kareena kapoor khan, Genelia Deshmukh, karisma kapoor, parineeti chopra, Ritesh Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma, entertainment photos

Parineeti Chopra is a confident star

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Slim, Parineeti Chopra Confident, Parineeti Chopra Films, Parineeti Chopra Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra bindu, Parineeti Chopra Upcoming Films, Entertainment news

Parineeti Chopra, you look stunning here

parineeti chopra

Parineeti Chopra is also a singer

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Fitness, Parineeti Chopra Silm, Parineeti Chopra Weight Loss, Parineeti Chopra Fab, Parineeti Chopra Films, Parineeti Chopra Meri Pyaari Bindu, Meri Pyaari bindu, Entertainment news

Parineeti Chopra stuns with these fab pics

Parineeti Chopra stuns with these fab pics. Click here for more.

Parineeti Chopra in a sporty avatar

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra photos, parineeti chopra sexy photoshoot, sexy parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra sexy figure, parineeti chopra new look, parineeti chopra hot photos, latest celebs hot photos, parineeti chopra twitter, parineeti chopra twitter reactions

Parineeti Chopra, you are hot

parineetichopra-slim-660

Parineeti Chopra built it this way!

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra photos, parineeti chopra sexy photoshoot, sexy parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra sexy figure, parineeti chopra new look, parineeti chopra hot photos, latest celebs hot photos

Parineeti Chopra took the challenge

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra photos, parineeti chopra sexy photoshoot, sexy parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra sexy figure, parineeti chopra new look, parineeti chopra hot photos, latest celebs hot photos

Parineeti Chopra, simply stunning

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra photos, parineeti chopra sexy photoshoot, sexy parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra sexy figure, parineeti chopra new look, parineeti chopra hot photos, latest celebs hot photos

Parineeti Chopra is an inspiration to many

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra photos, parineeti chopra sexy photoshoot, sexy parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra sexy figure, parineeti chopra new look, parineeti chopra hot photos, latest celebs hot photos

Parineeti Chopra’s powerful statement

parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra photos, parineeti chopra sexy photoshoot, sexy parineeti chopra, parineeti chopra sexy figure, parineeti chopra new look, parineeti chopra hot photos, latest celebs hot photos

Parineeti Chopra, you look beautiful in this dress

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra birthday, Parineeti Chopra news, Parineeti Chopra skinny, Parineeti Chopra hot, Parineeti Chopra photos, Parineeti Chopra pictures, Parineeti Chopra films, Parineeti Chopra movies, Parineeti Chopra roles

Parineeti Chopra, and that golden dress

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra birthday, Parineeti Chopra news, Parineeti Chopra skinny, Parineeti Chopra hot, Parineeti Chopra photos, Parineeti Chopra pictures, Parineeti Chopra films, Parineeti Chopra movies, Parineeti Chopra roles

Parineeti Chopra dressed up for a video

The video features the lead actors – Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and Ali Zafar dressed in cowboy gear as they dance to the music.

Parineeti Chopra’s old pic

pari

Parineeti Chopra in blue jumpsuit

parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra’s Dubai holiday pics

Parineeti Chopra's Dubai holiday album

Parineeti Chopra, on the go

Parineeti Chopra's Dubai holiday album

Parineeti Chopra looking cute

There’s something about Parineeti Chopra that made cinegoers and the film industry take to her instantly.

Parineeti Chopra, a poser

OFF THE WALL: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is all smiles

parineeti

Parineeti Chopra, yellow suits you

parineeti.23

Parineeti Chopra in green

parineeti

Parineeti Chopra’s old pic

M_Id_444025_parineetichopra-4

Parineeti Chopra is a beauty dressed in black

M_Id_431693_Parineeti_Chopra

The vivacious Parineeti Chopra 

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful smile

M_Id_415566_parineeti-chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s bridal look 

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra seems to be enjoying herself 

 

Parineeti Chopra

Simply Parineeti Chopra!

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra look so colourful

Parineeti-Chopra

Videos of Parineeti Chopra’s photoshoots

Watch | Parineeti Chopra has made her name in | Behind the scenes

Watch | Parineeti Chopra’s Confessions

Watch | Parineeti Chopra Hot Photoshoot 2016

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News