Parineeti Chopra photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra shed weight and surprised the world with her new hot avatar. Parineeti Chopra shed weight and surprised the world with her new hot avatar.

Parineeti Chopra is a relatively new star in the industry. It was 2011’s romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl when she made her Bollywood debut and we came to know that she is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin. Parineeti initially aspired to pursue a career in investment banking, but in 2009 she joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant.

In 2012, she garnered wide critical acclaim for her starring role in the romantic drama Ishaqzaade. She subsequently received praise for her performances in the successful romantic comedies Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). She then took a short break from Bollywood.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, at the launch of her special item number from the movie Dishoom, Parineeti said the one-year self-imposed sabbatical has done her the world of good as she utilised the time to work on her body.

But post her weight loss she was talked about everywhere. This star actually credits her weight loss to ‘Bollywood pressure’. Parineeti Chopra has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she tweeted pictures from her photo shoot ‘Built That Way’ and we saw her new fit and fab body — that she now flaunts so confidently.

“I wanted to work on my body. I was 27-year-old and couldn’t wear a pair of shorts . I wanted to wear better clothes and not be worried about anything. So this one-year break was really amazing. I can wear shorts and sleeveless now.”

