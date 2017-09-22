Parineeti Chopra on Ranbir and Mahira’s photos: Because of social media, everything becomes too big a deal

Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s pictures in New York went viral lately and on this Parineeti Chopra was asked for a reaction at the Golmaal Again trailer launch. Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s pictures in New York went viral lately and on this Parineeti Chopra was asked for a reaction at the Golmaal Again trailer launch.

Just last night a few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in New York went viral. The two were seen taking a casual smoking break. Just as the pictures went viral, Mahira started getting trolled and slut-shamed for donning a short backless dress and smoking.

Today at the Golmaal Again trailer launch, a scribe asked Parineeti Chopra how fair it is that the society still slut-shames a woman on the basis of what she wore and smoking. To this, Parineeti expressed concern but also sounded positive that this kind of slut-shaming will stop soon. She also spoke about how social media makes these things a bigger deal.

Parineeti said, “I mean, it’s not to do with our film, but I think ya. I would just like to say one line. I don’t want to answer your question. But ya, it is quite unfair, everybody knows it is unfair, and it will stop. Today because of social media, everything becomes too big a deal.”

Parineeti has always stood up and raised her voice against social media trolling, slut shaming and fat shaming.

Parineeti will be next seen in Golmaal Again, which is sure to be a laughter riot. It stars Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu.

Backed by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is set to release in October during Diwali.

