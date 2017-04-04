Parineeti Chopra on Meri Pyaari Bindu: I am doing my best work now

Parineeti Chopra says that her singing debut never happened earlier because she was too busy with her films. Parineeti Chopra says that her singing debut never happened earlier because she was too busy with her films.

For the last two years, Parineeti Chopra stayed away from the big screen. Her long absence led to the speculation that the actor was lagging behind her contemporaries. Parineeti, however, saw that break as the time to work on herself both personally and professionally, and the result is Parineeti 2.0. She believes she is a healthier and fresher version of her past self and that is evident in the teasers of her next film, Meri Pyaari Bindu.

“The break came at a very important time in my life. I was going through some transformations in both personal and professional life. Before that I worked straight for three years. I felt bogged down. It was important for me to introspect about my life, do better work, look better and feel better. I got a house… So, a lot of things were happening that I didn’t end up shooting for eight-nine months. Now, I feel I am doing my best work. I am putting everything that I have. I am sleeping better and have a lot of stamina now. I just feel healthier to do better work,” the actor told reporters here at the trailer launch of Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra on singing debut: Sent the song to Priyanka Chopra after I recorded it

The YRF romantic-comedy, produced under Maneesh Sharma, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie marks Parineeti’s singing debut. The actor, besides original songs, composed by Sachin-Jigar, has also recorded renditions of old numbers like ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod ke’ and ‘Aaiye Meherbaan’.

See pictures from the trailer launch of Meri Pyaari Bindu

When asked what took her years to make her foray into music, Parineeti, who is a classically-trained singer, said, “It is a business thing almost. You have to go, physically record it, release it, make a video… it is a thing. I had back-to-back releases so, it never happened. Somehow, Maneesh and Akshay (Roy, film’s director) and I can only thank them that they gave me such a beautiful song that suited my voice, a song that I really feel and sang with all my heart. So, it’s okay if it came late. As long as it happened well, I don’t care how late it has been.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd