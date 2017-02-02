Parineeti Chopra is a passionate singer, says Meri Pyaari Bindu composers Sachin-Jigar

Parineeti will voice the female protagonist of the movie. Parineeti will voice the female protagonist of the movie.

Composer duo Sachin-Jigar says actress Parineeti Chopra, who has sung a song in “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, is passionate as a singer and if she continues to train, she can be the next singing sensation.

The film will feature Parineeti as a singer. The song is a soul number with modern elements, arranged and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Parineeti loved the track when she heard it for the first time. She rehearsed for almost two months and surprised many when she delivered the track in one go in a three-hour session.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sachin-Jigar said in a joint statement: “Parineeti is a passionate singer and brings so much of raw energy to the table as she’s always willing to learn and unlearn. We think she has one of the most experimental voices in the industry and if she continues to train she can be the next singing sensation.”

Watch | Parineeti Chopra croons Meri Pyaari Bindu

“The track was a difficult one and we couldn’t use too much technology to fine tune it, but we must say Parineeti has done full justice and it will be a superhit. Parineeti holds her notes like a professional singer.”

Also read | Meri Pyaari Bindu first look: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra are young and carefree, see pic

Parineeti gave a glimpse of her singing talent when she announced her Yash Raj Films project. The number will release next month. The film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, has been directed by Akash Roy and produced by Band Baaja Baraat fame Maneesh Sharma.

The film is scheduled for May 12 release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd