Parineeti Chopra feels blessed to be a part of Golmaal Again

Parineeti Chopra says that she has always wanted to be a part of mass entertainer. Parineeti Chopra says that she has always wanted to be a part of mass entertainer.

Actor Parineeti Chopra says she always wanted to be a part of a mass entertainer and with her latest release Golmaal Again, she feels she has been able to entertain the audiences. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, distributed by Reliance Entertainment, minted over Rs 200 crore in India in 24 days since its release.

“I do feel blessed to have been a part of this film. I have always wanted to be part of a mass entertainer and with Golmaal Again, I feel I have been able to entertain audiences which is the best feeling ever,” she told IANS.

Parineeti, 29, says she is thrilled with the film’s response.

“Rohit (Shetty) sir knows the pulse of the audiences and I thank him for giving me a role that I will cherish forever. It feels great that people have loved the film so much and that audiences have loved my performance as Khushi. Kids have been calling me Khushi, which just shows the love that audiences have for the film and me,” she added.

Golmaal Again, which released on October 20, also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar. She will be seen alongside her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor. The two will be seen sharing the screen after five long years.

Parineeti Chopra’s look in a corporate avatar was recently released. She was in Delhi to shoot for the schedule of Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar which is scheduled to release in August 2018.

