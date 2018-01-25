Parineeti Chopra: Kesari is a perfect film to work with Akshay Kumar

Parineeti will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Dharma Production’s Kesari. Parineeti will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Dharma Production’s Kesari.

Actor Parineeti Chopra says Kesari is a perfect film for her to work with Akshay Kumar, with whom she has been wanting to collaborate for a long time.

Asked about her role in Kesari, Parineeti told the media, “That is a secret but I am very excited and very honoured that I am in Kesari because it is one of the biggest films Dharma Productions is making.

“I really wanted to work with Akshay Sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It’s going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of Kesari.”

Being directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for 2019 Holi release. Parineeti spoke on the sidelines of HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 on Wednesday.

“I have worked really hard on my fashion and fitness, so to be awarded for that feels really special and I hope every year I can get an award here.”

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor, asked about her Valentine’s Day plan, said, “I am doing nothing special that day, I am doing a photo shoot with Arjun (Kapoor) for our upcoming film Namastey England.”

Parineeti debuted with Arjun in Ishaqzaade. Now they are working in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England.

On her bonding with Arjun, Parineeti said, “Arjun (Kapoor) is the closest friend, like the way all normal friends are with each other. We defend each other, we are loyal and fight for each other, so it’s the same like that for Arjun.”

