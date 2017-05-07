Parineeti Chopra is stressed as she faces a singer’s worst nightmare, watch video

Parineeti Chopra is having a throat infection ahead of Meri Pyaari Bindu concert. Parineeti Chopra is having a throat infection ahead of Meri Pyaari Bindu concert.

Parineeti Chopra is facing a singer’s worst nightmare ahead of Meri Pyaari Bindu concert tomorrow. The actor posted a video on Twitter and apologised to her fans. Parineeti is having a throat infection and said that she is really upset and stressed. The actor also said that she will have to take rest today as she has to entertain her fans tomorrow.

“I am sorry I had to do this video. It is a singer’s worst nightmare. I have woken up with no voice today and I am very stressed because tomorrow is the HT Mumbai meeting here and ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ concert and I have to sing for all my fans. I am really upset, I have to go home and rest I have no other choice. I am, really sorry to all those journalists who came today to talk to me but I have to rest today to make my voice better for tomorrow so that I can entertain all of you. Thank you guys and see you tomorrow,” Parineeti said in the video.

Nightmare … sincere apologies guys pic.twitter.com/nwzZcUIhDk — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 5, 2017

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra are currently promoting their movie Meri Pyaari Bindu in a unique way. Both recently performed at Bandra fort in Mumbai and sang a series of songs from their film. They have also been promoting the film on reality TV shows. Now, Pari is facing a throat infection just ahead of this big music concert. But, the actor has assured her fans that she will entertain them after taking rest today.

Directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu is all set to hit theatres on May 12.

