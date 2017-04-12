Parineeti Chopra aka Bindu turns into a hot sailor, and we want to be onboard with her. See pics

Parineeti Chopra is cruising our hearts with her new photoshoot. Parineeti Chopra is cruising our hearts with her new photoshoot.

Parineeti Chopra is the new muse for photographers in the glamour world. The actor, who is making a comeback with Meri Pyaari Bindu post her weight loss, is turning heads wherever she goes, not just because of her new avatar but also because of her new found confidence. Now, the actor has become a hot sailor for a magazine, and we cannot go quiet about it. In every frame, Parineeti is looking dreamy, and we are sure every guy is drooling over her.

The 28-year-old actor has become the face for Cosmopolitan India magazine’s April issue in which she has spoken at length about her eating habits, weight loss and much more. However, her photoshoot has turned her into a hot sailor, making us want to wrap our work and head for a cruise and become a water baby.

On the work front, Parineeti has started the promotions of Meri Pyaari Bindu. She plays the titular character who is an aspiring singer. With this film, Parineeti has also begun her new musical journey. Following the footsteps of her elder sister Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti has debuted as a singer crooning the film’s song “Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin.”

The film, which is scheduled for May 19 release, is directed by Akash Roy and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It revolves around the love story between Abhimanyu Roy (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) and Bindu.

Check Parineeti Chopra’s hot pictures:

In an interview, Pari spoke about how she never planned to be an actor. “Being an actor or acting was never my dream but I knew I was living my dream when my first film released, and I saw thousands of people go out there, watch my films, love me and then mob me on the road.” Parineeti is also one of the few outspoken celebrities who never minces their words when it comes to tackling a social issue.

She also gave her view on the entire Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover controversy, saying that the show will not be affected because of one actor’s exit. After Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti will be seen in Golmaal Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

