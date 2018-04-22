Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Namaste England to release on October 19

Starring Arjuna Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England will release on October 19. Starring Arjuna Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England will release on October 19.

The release date of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer has been preponed for October 19 during the Dussehra weekend. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the sequel to 2007’s hit Namastey London was scheduled to be released in December.

Owing to the smooth shooting schedule, the makers have decided to release the movie earlier to the planned date, a press release said. The team of Namaste England has been filming in never-seen-before locations of Punjab. They recently wrapped up their last shooting schedule.

The film traces the journey of two young individuals from Punjab to England. Arjun and Parineeti are all set to reunite after their debut film, Ishaqzaade. Confirming the news, Arjun tweeted, “Entertain karne aa rahe hai thoda jaldi. (Coming to entertain you a bit early) #NamasteEngland releases this Dussehra!”

“Dussehra it is! #NamasteEngland,” wrote Parineeti. The film has also been shot at over 75 locations, including Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London. Namastey England marks Vipul’s return to direction after eight years.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha was roped in for the film. Reports of Anushka Sharma being approached for the film alongside Akshay Kumar had also done the rounds. However, the final confirmation came when the lead pair Arjun and Parineeti shared the posters of the film on their Twitter handles in February this year.

Parineeti had shared the poster of the film and written, “IT. IS. HERE. 7th Dec 2018!!!!! @arjunk26 @PenMovies @RelianceEnt @sonymusicindia #VipulAmrutlalShah #jayantilalagada #NamasteEngland”.

While Arjun wrote, “Me and Parineeti are back !!! Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England 🙏!!!”

Apart from Namaste England, Parineeti and Arjun will also be seen together in DibakarBanerjee’s romantic thriller, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which will release on August 3. Meanwhile, Namaste England which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 7 will now release on October 19.

