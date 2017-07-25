Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor all set to recreate Ishqzaade magic with Vipul Shah’s Namastey Canada

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to star in their next. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to star in their next.

After wowing fans with their sizzling chemistry in Ishqzaade, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are back to recreate magic in Vipul Shah’s Namastey Canada. Looks like, the duo are going to go full on Punjabi in this Bollywood flick.

Director Vipul clarifies that the film is not a sequel to the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London. He said, “I want to put the record straight. This is not a sequel of Namastey London. This is a totally fresh script. I would love to thank Akshay for standing with me and showing tremendous grace in giving me the title Namastey Canada. I am very happy that Arjun and Parineeti have agreed to join me in this journey and I hope that this film can become one of their best outings.”

Arjun Kapoor, who is super elated about working with Vipul for the very first time, shared, “I’m super excited to be a part of this very special film. I’ve enjoyed all of Vipul sir’s films, Aankhen, Waqt, most certainly Namastey London. It’s exciting that after working with giants like Mr. Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, he’s chosen me for his next directorial venture. Namastey Canada has all the heart & humour of a fun family entertainer and I’m looking forward to the journey of bringing it alive on celluloid.”

Parineeti Chopra added, “Namastey Canada is exactly the film I was looking for! It’s desi with a videsi heart (or maybe videsi with a desi heart!). Arjun and I are so so excited to get this party on the floor. We will be playing to our Punjabi strengths but speak to the global audience :) Also so excited to be directed by Vipul sir, who I have had an amazing friendship in the last few years.”

A desi film with a videsi heart!! ✈️💙❄️ my kind of film 😉 Dying to start NAMASTEY CANADA!! @arjunk26 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 25, 2017

The duo will also be sharing screen space in YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While Arjun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mubarakaan with Anil Kapoor and Illena D’Cruz, Parineeti will next be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu with Ayushmann Khurrana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd