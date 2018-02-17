Kesari star Parineeti Chopra: I am very excited about working with Akshay Kumar

Parineeti Chopra will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Kesari Parineeti Chopra will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Kesari

Parineeti Chopra, who will be sharing screen space for the first time with Akshay Kumar, says she is excited to work with the superstar in Kesari.

The film, being directed by Anurag Singh, will see Akshay essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, while Parineeti plays his wife.

“(I) am very excited to be working with him. In three days I will be leaving for Namastey England. But I am more excited for Kesari. It has been a dream to work with Akshay for a long time. He is a Punjabi and so am I and we are doing a Punjabi film together. I am very excited to start the shoot,” Parineeti told reporters at an event.

Besides this, Parineeti will also be busy shooting for Namastey England with Arjun Kapoor.

“I have to do it simultaneously as, unfortunately, the dates are planned like that. So I will be shooting in Amritsar (for Kesari) and in London (for Namastey England),” she says.

Recently, Akshay’s look from the film was released, and talking about her look, Parineeti says the makers will decide when to unveil it.

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi and the historical drama will see producer-director Karan Johar and Akshay reuniting after having worked together for Brothers. The film is set to release on Holi next year.

Parineeti was recently spotted at the Yash Chopra Memorial Awards, where Asha Bhosle was honoured for her contribution to Hindi music. Parineeti had said at the event that she’s proud to have worked for the Yash Chopra banner.

