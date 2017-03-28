Golmaal Again cast loved Parineeti Chopra’s singing debut so much, they fell asleep. See pic

Ajay Devgn shared this adorable picture of Golmaal Again. Ajay Devgn shared this adorable picture of Golmaal Again.

Parineeti Chopra’s debut as a singer with Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi has got applause from her Bollywood colleagues. Among those who stood up to celebrate her first song for her upcoming film, Meri Pyari Bindu, are sister Priyanka Chopra, co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and Alia Bhatt. However, it was Parineeti’s Golmaal Again cast, led by Ajay Devgn, which has the most interesting and hilarious response.

Parineeti has crooned the song for her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actor was experiencing a mix of different emotions together before the releasing of the song, and that is why to get first-hand reactions on her singing, Parineeti made her Golmaal Again co-stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and others watch the song for over 10 times. Yes, you read that right.

Amid praises from her contemporaries, Ajay had a real confession to make about the song. He wrote, “This is the 10th time today we are being forced to see #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin, but still loving it! Great job.” The Shivaay actor posted a hilarious picture in which we can see Parineeti is sitting amid the entire cast, including director Rohit Shetty, too excited to notice that others have fallen asleep.

Check out the tweets:

This is the 10th time today we are being forced to see #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin, but still loving it! Great job @ParineetiChopra! pic.twitter.com/OgtXnkuMcw — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 28, 2017

Proud of u baby! Ur daddy will be proud! So would mine! @ParineetiChopra http://t.co/0XEvN2cqhS — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2017

Lovely lovely dear pari 🌟🌟🌟👏👏new song on repeat 😀😀😀😀 http://t.co/FXXgZWE7OV — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 28, 2017

Was waiting to hear @ParineetiChopra sing a full song. What a singer. Smooth, beautiful, bit husky, which is sexy… totally love her voice. http://t.co/TwnsiJ3oqT — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 28, 2017

.@ParineetiChopra ki awaaz bilkul meri novel ki heroine jaisi hai – smooth aur sexy! #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin http://t.co/bxz3TMwICy — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 28, 2017

Check out Golmaal Again pictures:

Parineeti signed Golmaal Again after completing Meri Pyaari Bindu, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor is the new addition to the ensemble cast of Golmaal Again, and along with her, the film would also see Tabu and even Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Also read | Golmaal is a legendary series, I hope I can do a good job: Parineeti Chopra on replacing Kareena Kapoor Khan

Pari has replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan who has worked in two installments of the series earlier. The film, which marks fourth installment of the hit comedy series of Golmaal, will release on Diwali, this year.

