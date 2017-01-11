Parineeti Chopra deletes a post after being backlashed. We are totally disappointed.

Parineeti Chopra will next appear in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film, Meri Pyari Bindu. Parineeti Chopra will next appear in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film, Meri Pyari Bindu.

Parineeti Chopra recently dropped a video on her Instagram account where she was seen walking under an umbrella held by her assistant. The video was supposed to be on a lighter note, given that the actor is on a vacation in Dubai. However, her followers were disturbed to see the video and expressed their chagrin through their comments.

The post provoked sarcastic comments about why the actor couldn’t carry her own umbrella. “Holding your own umbrella wouldn’t make you any less of a star,” read one comment while another user added: “The umbrella must have been 100 kilos.” After the backlash, Parineeti soon deleted her post.

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram.

This is not for the first time that the actor had to retract her stand. After undergoing a physical transformation, the actor was trolled for body shaming her own friend by advising her to reduce weight. Though her friend had come to her rescue, the actor was mum on the controversy. Well, we just hope that you find more courage to stick to your stand Parineeti.

Pari, as she is fondly called, has wrapped up the shoot of Meri Pyari Bindu, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will make a singing debut with the film. At present, Parineeti is shooting for Takadum with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Interestingly, Parineeti’s Dubai trip comes right after Sushant’s tour of Dubai.

Earlier, Parineeti spoke about Priyanka Chopra’s debut Baywatch and said, “To see that my didi (Priyanka) is a part of such a big brand like Baywatch is the proudest thing.”

Confessing her love for the Baywatch, Parineeti said, “We all have grown up watching Baywatch. We used to see it every week. And I loved the trailer that was recently released.”

