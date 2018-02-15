Pari trailer review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

Anushka Sharma’s Pari hits the screens on March 2. Anushka Sharma’s Pari hits the screens on March 2.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s upcoming movie Pari’s trailer just hit the internet and it is every bit horrifying. While we had already seen Anushka in the bruised and battered form before in the previously released screamers and posters, the trailer gives viewers a full-blown view into Anushka’s petrifying avatar. While the makers have not yet clarified whether Anushka Sharma will be doing a double role in the film, it looks like she is the vessel that the supernatural presence chooses. Pari is Anushka’s third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and hits the screens on March 2.

Follow the live updates here:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd