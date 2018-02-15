Pari trailer review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s upcoming movie Pari’s trailer just hit the internet and it is every bit horrifying. While we had already seen Anushka in the bruised and battered form before in the previously released screamers and posters, the trailer gives viewers a full-blown view into Anushka’s petrifying avatar. While the makers have not yet clarified whether Anushka Sharma will be doing a double role in the film, it looks like she is the vessel that the supernatural presence chooses. Pari is Anushka’s third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and hits the screens on March 2.
Follow the live updates here:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Indianexpress.com's Manoj says, "Anushka Sharma is gonna creep the lights out of everyone. Not a fairy tale and it's also seemingly not a regular horror film."
“At Clean Slate, our endeavour is to push the envelope with every film that we make. With PARI, we are hoping to give to our discerning audience an experience in the horror genre that will hopefully stay with them for a while. The response to the posters and screamers has been very encouraging and we are now looking forward to its release.”
Indianexpress.com's Sampada says, "Anushka Sharma is truly one producer who believes in pushing the boundaries and with Pari, it looks like she has taken it a notch further. We have been mocking horror films for almost a decade now and with the like of many 1920s, we had lost all hope from this genre but with Pari's trailer, it seems like the horror genre is back."
Indianexpress.com's Mimansa says, "Anushka Sharma has gone one step ahead with her latest production Pari, where she plays a possessed girl. From her eyes to her body language and even her voice, this Pari isn't out to give us any fairy tale, rather a tale of fear and screams. Pari surely takes Bollywood a notch higher in terms of its horror genre, with special mention to its creepy and haunting background music. For many, it might remind of several Hollywood flicks, but then, coming from a female actor who is out to challenge many with only her third production, this one needs an applause. Anushka Sharma is playing her own game and her audience is loving it, this time even feeling scared."
Cast
Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor, Ritabhari Chakraborty
Director
Prosit Roy
Producers
Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma
Writer
Abhishek Banerjee, Prosit Roy
Music Director
Anupam Roy
Release date
March 2, 2018