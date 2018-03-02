Pari screening: Virat Kohli supports Anushka Sharma like a doting husband

Virat Kohli was present to support Anushka Sharma’s film Pari. Virat Kohli was present to support Anushka Sharma’s film Pari.

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari is yet another venture by Clean Slate Films, the production house Anushka set up with her brother Karnesh Sharma. The horror film releases today and the producers organised a special screening of the film. The posters of Pari promised that the film is “Not a Fairytale” and so far all the promotional material of the film has maintained the same tone.

The screening was attended by the film’s director Prosit Roy, actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The screening was also attended by Anushka’s family. Her parents and husband Virat Kohli were also there to support her venture.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj was seen at the film’s screening and actor Shahid Kapoor also took time out to attend the film’s screening.

Pari, starring Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor, is a horror film that has been getting fans excited as they have never seen Anushka in an avatar like this. The film’s screamers and trailer built up a lot of excitement among the audience as the genre of horror films is quite under utilised in terms of good content. Bollywood is in dire need of reviving this genre with some strong content and it is being hoped that Anushka Sharma’s Pari will do the trick.

See photos from the film’s screening:

Virat Kohli was seen at the screening along with Anushka Sharma's father.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was also present at the screening.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj was also there with wife Rekha Bhardwaj.

Pari director Prosit Roy was there with the film's actor Parambrata Chatterjee.

With her production house, Anushka Sharma has maintained the tone of bringing in new voices and new talent into the film industry. With films like NH 10 and Phillauri in the past, Clean Slate Films is determined to introduce newer voices into Indian cinema.

