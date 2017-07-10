Pari new poster: Anushka Sharma’s intriguing avatar will meet you at the theatres on February 9 next year, see photo

Anushka Sharma look lost in her own world in this new still of PARI. Anushka Sharma look lost in her own world in this new still of PARI.

Anushka Sharma could be an out and out commercial actor but she is not failing to feed her creative appetite as while being part of the industry, by making films which are intriguing and unique in concept. Not a long time back, Anushka announced her film Pari, whose first look promised that even with this, the actor is up for a story that has never been attempted before. Now, the makers of the film have announced the release date. The film, which is being produced by Clean Slate Films in association with KriArj Entertainment, is all set to release on 9th February 2018. Well, it seems the first part of next year is going to be quite exciting.

Pari would be Anushka’s third film as a producer. While her debut film NH10 was lauded for the strong concept, her recent film Phillauri, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, received mixed reviews. But the dip has not affected Anushka. With her next, she promises to get back as a promising producer. Earlier, talking about the same project, Anushka had said in a statement, “At Clean Slate Films, we focus on a good, engaging story above all else. With new talent, we get to work on newer ideas and innovative concepts. Pari is a great script, and I have complete faith in Prosit’s vision as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment.”

Check out the new poster of PARI:

On the work front, Anushka is busy with the promotions of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the film, Anushka plays the role of a Gujarati girl in search of a ring while Shah Rukh is a Punjabi tourist guide helping her find it.

Post this, the actor will start shooting for Aanand L Rai’s untitled film with SRK and Katrina Kaif.

