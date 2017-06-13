Pari first look: Anushka Sharma is unrecognisable in this haunting poster, see photo

Anushka Sharma looks haunted in Pari first look. The actor promises yet another interesting film as a producer. Anushka Sharma looks haunted in Pari first look. The actor promises yet another interesting film as a producer.

Think of the word Pari and you imagine a Disney Princess, all big eyes and sparkling smile. Anushka Sharma’s Pari is not like that. She is haunted and she is showing the dark side of life — warts and all. It is not everyday that the first look of the film — announcing that the shoot of the film will start today — leaves you shaken. But the poster of Anushka Sharma’s next, which she will also be co-producing, has that effect. This Pari is haunted and she shows it too.

But then, Anushka as a producer has never chosen ‘safe’ projects. Whether it was the edgy NH 10 or the ghost comedy Phillauri, she has gone as a producer to the vistas which Bollywood mostly denies its actresses. Pari seems to be a step in the same direction and more power to you Anushka. The film will star Anushka and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead. Hindi audiences have seen the Bengali actor in Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani earlier. The film will mark the debut of Prosit Ray as a director and will be shot in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Earlier, in a statement, Anushka had said, “At Clean Slate Films, we focus on a good, engaging story above all else. With new talent, we get to work on newer ideas and innovative concepts. Pari is a great script, and I have complete faith in Prosit’s vision as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment.” Co-produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment, the film is scheduled for a release next year.

In August, Anushka will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s When Harry Met Sejal. She is also shooting for Aanand L Rai’s untitled film with SRK and Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd