Pari box office collection day 5: Anushka Sharma film needs a boost

Anushka Sharma’s latest film Pari is not doing too well at the box office. After four days of its theatrical run, it has earned Rs 17.48 crore. On Monday, its collection was Rs 2.14 crore. As a comparison, Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last week earned Rs 2.71 crore on the same day. This is worrying for Pari, since it has received decent reviews and word-of-mouth is also pretty good. So what gives?

One reason for its lukewarm performance may be that the film had started weak. It was released on Holi, and clearly filmmakers were hoping to cash in on the holidays. But for some reason, the film did not get as much attention as was expected. Anushka Sharma has not seen much success before this film too. Her Jab Harry Met Sejal was also so-so and her Phillauri was a failure.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr. Total: ₹ 17.48 cr. India biz,” he said.

#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr. Total: ₹ 17.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2018

Indian Express film critic had written in her negative review of the film, “Anushka Sharma plays Rukhsana with a great deal of bloody enthusiasm. You cannot accuse her of not trying hard, but the film is so poorly-written, and so scatter-brained that nothing can rescue it, not even a leading lady who is determined to do something different with her producing heft. Poor Parambrata Chatterjee is left trying to hold up the story, such as it is, and is the only one left standing.”

