Pari: Prosthetics that made the film spooky, watch video

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Pari has been intriguing the audience with its various screamers. The trailer of the film was also much appreciated by fans and it certainly looks like that Anushka Sharma will single handedly revive the horror genre that has now gotten plagued with mediocre content.

Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting two looks in the pictures and clips that have been released as of now. While in one, she looks quite like herself, it is the other look that can send shivers down one’s spine. In a recently released video on Instagram, Anushka Sharma discusses her look from the film. The video captioned, “Looks can be deceiving! Watch the horror unmask. #MakingOfKalapori @parambratachattopadhyay @officialcsfilms @kriarj @pooja_ent #HoliWithPari,” also discusses Kalapori’s look in the film.

Mansi who plays Kalapori in the film had to sit through 2-3 hours of make up every day to get the look just right.

Horror films depend a lot on the look of the supernatural creatures as these provide the visual spookiness to the audience. Here, it looks like the team has worked tremendously hard in getting the look spot on. In the past, we have seen that in a lot of films, the audience ends up laughing at the supposed ghost and that simply defeats the purpose but if the prosthetic makeup of Pari is any indication, it seems highly unlikely that the audience will find these looks funny.

Starring Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee, Pari releases on March 2.

