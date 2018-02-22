Pari Screamer 5: Anushka Sharma’s paranormal activities will make you lose your sleep

Pari’s new screamer will send chills down your spine. Pari’s new screamer will send chills down your spine.

Keeping the buzz around her upcoming horror flick Pari alive, Anushka Sharma has shared a fifth teaser, or as they call it a screamer, on her social media handle. Like all the previous videos, this 30-seconds long clip is enough to send chills down your spine.

The opening shot features a pale white Anushka walking in a jungle while a full moon can also be seen in the background. Yes, this is the first clip from Pari that places Anushka outside her house and in the classic horror movie setting. She walks to a pond and when she looks into it, she sees the bloody, battered Anushka looking right back at her. As a result, the fishes of the pond begin to die and soon the pond is full of dead fish floating on its surface.

The clip has all kinds of spooky vibes but the way the entire sequence has been directed, it seems like a dream sequence where Anushka is being haunted by a ghost doppelganger. The first look of the film was released on Twitter by the actor last year. The first teaser, which was 19 seconds long, showed the actor’s face being slowly splattered with blood. The movie has reportedly been shot in Kolkata and Mumbai. Pari is being described as a supernatural horror. In fact, the title of the film itself claims, ‘Pari, not a fairy tale.’

Pari is Anushka’s third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty and hits the screens on March 2.

