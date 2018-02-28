Pari: Anushka Sharma’s bloody look wasn’t easy to achieve, watch video

Anushka Sharma plays a woman who has undergone a lot of physical and mental torture. Anushka Sharma plays a woman who has undergone a lot of physical and mental torture.

Pari is just two days away. While the horror film will be Anushka Sharma’s first screen outing post her marriage to Virat Kohli, the actor’s fans are excited because this time she is returning in a scary avatar. Pari is Anushka’s third production after NH10 and Phillauri and her first tryst with the horror genre. Anushka plays the character of Rukhsana, a possessed girl. Her tattered and bruised look along with blood-shot eyes in the film’s trailer and various screamers have already sent chills down the spine of fans. Now, British Prosthetic Designer Clover Wootton herself reveals how Anushka’s never-seen-before look was achieved.

The makers had a few days back released a video about the making of Kalapori, the ghostly character played by actor Mansi Multani and how Clover used prosthetics for the look. Now, in the second clip shared by Anushka, it is revealed how she got into her character of Rukhsana. The actor tweeted the video with the caption, “Make-up played a lead role in #Pari. Here’s the #MakingOfRukhsana. #2DaysToPari”

In the video, we see Clover talking about Anushka’s flawless skin and how her natural skin tone helped her in creating the desired look for the actor-producer of Pari.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Clover had shared, “With Rukhsana’s character, we needed to understand that she has been through a lot physically, and that is how her look had to be designed. Her hair quality is bad and damaged. Her skin would be pale, dry and dirty. The conditions that she has been living in will have had an effect on her body, but at the same time she needed to look attractive too.”

She added, “I deliberately left some oil on her face. Anushka has naturally very beautiful skin so I did absolutely nothing to it and kept it all raw. The light eyes really suited her and the freckles gave the feel of roughness to her skin and the aura that maybe she is not the same as us. The challenge was to make it believable that she is Rukhsana and not Anushka.”

Pari is directed by debutant Prosit Roy and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. Pari releases this Holi weekend and has adopted a no-promotion strategy to keep the thrill intact.

