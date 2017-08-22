Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor on Supreme Court’s order on Triple Talaq: Great step for women’s dignity

Both Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor have welcome the Supreme Court’s Triple Talaq judgement. Both Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor have welcome the Supreme Court’s Triple Talaq judgement.

Bollywood veterans Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor have welcomed Supreme Court’s historic order deeming triple talaq as unconstitutional. Calling it a great decision for the dignity of Indian women, the actors said they are hopeful that Muslim women will get their rights.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a split verdict ruled that the practice of instant triple talaq in the Muslim community is unconstitutional. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, set aside the practice by a majority of 3:2.

While CJI Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer upheld the practice of triple talaq, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held that the practice needs to be abolished.

Beginning the trailer launch of Punjabi Shaadi by expressing his happiness over the order, Rishi Kapoor said, “I am very happy that the thing, which our government raised, has now been cancelled. We want to talk about good things rather than anything negative.”

Later, during the launch, Paresh was asked about to share his opinion. Praising the Prime Minister for an order passed by Supreme Court, the BJP MP-actor said, “I think it is in Modi ji’s fate to do something good and he has done it. He touched upon this topic on August 15 from the Red Fort. The rights that Muslim women should get, they are finally getting. That’s a very good thing for the dignity of our Muslim women and country.”

When the media persons caught him after the event, Paresh gave a more detailed reply. He said, “Muslim women have self-respect. Just because you are from one caste, doesn’t mean you are not respected. And I am not talking about (only) Muslim women. I am talking about Indian women. They have been subjected to unfair treatment for years. People, who are bringing religious interpretations into this (the order), they should know that it is not written in Quran. Still, it was happening and that’s surprising. Anyway, better late than never.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd