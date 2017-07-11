Paresh Rawal on Sanjay Dutt biopic: It is primarily a father-son story

Pares Rawal opens about Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, in which he plays late Sunil Dutt. Pares Rawal opens about Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, in which he plays late Sunil Dutt.

The makers of Sanjay Dutt biopic have been trying their best to keep the developments on the film under wraps. From expressing their displeasure over the leaked pictures of actor Ranbir Kapoor’s look in the biopic to remaining tight-lipped about all the aspects of Dutt’s life that have have touched in the story, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and team have made it certain that they want the fans to keep guessing about the much-awaited film for as long as possible.

But actor Paresh Rawal, who plays late actor Sunil Dutt in the film, has shared some details about the biopic in a new interview. Giving a sketch of the film’s plot, Rawal revealed, “It is chiefly a father-son story. The film is Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s story.” While he didn’t add anything to that, the actor couldn’t stop praising Hirani, Ranbir and the film’s writer, Abhijat Joshi.

“Working on Dutt has been amazing because of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi’s writing and because of Ranbir Kapoor’s acting.” Not many know but Rawal was set to collaborate with Hirani on his first directorial venture, Munna Bhai MBBS. He was offered Dr Asthana’s role, which eventually went to Boman Irani and became the turning point in the latter’s career. “It’s a dream come true to work with Rajkumar Hirani. I was supposed to do Munna Bhai but due to some reason I couldn’t do. Now, I feel satisfied,” Rawal said.

This experience, he added, was enhanced by working with Ranbir. The veteran exclaimed that he is in awe of the young actor. “Ranbir Kapoor is a terrific and a unique talent. What an actor he is!”

On the kind of homework done to play senior Dutt, who was not only a renowned actor but also a respected politician, Rawal said that because Sunil was quite “human” and unlike a star, he didn’t need any preparation to do the role. “Fortunately, I am playing a character which doesn’t have a set mannerism, idiosyncrasy. He was very human. He didn’t have any (air) about his stardom.”

The film features Manisha Koirala as late actor Nargis Dutt, Sanjay’s mother. Though Manisha has a guest appearance, Rawal said that she captures the magic of Nargis, one of the most-loved Bollywood actors. “I am so happy to see her (Manisha) back. What she does is amazing. She has frailty, nobility and Nargis Dutt ji’s magic,” he said.

The biopic, also starring Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal, will hit the theatres on March 30, 2018.

