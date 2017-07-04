Paresh Rawal on jokes about Pakistan in Guest Iin London: Don’t be touchy, it’s just in humour

Paresh Rawal has commented on his jokes in Guest Iin London. Paresh Rawal has commented on his jokes in Guest Iin London.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has said all the jokes made about Pakistan in his upcoming movie Guest Iin London are in good humour and one should take it in the right spirit. When the trailer of the movie was out, some of Rawal’s fans across the border were offended as it featured certain jibes at the neighbouring country.

When asked about the same, Rawal told reporters last evening, “It’s just in humour, there is nothing serious about it. We have cracked jokes about us too. So don’t be so touchy, don’t make an issue about it.” The 67-year-old actor was speaking at a special event of Guest Iin London here. Director Ashwni Dhir, who was also present at the event, said there was nothing anti-Pakistan in the film. “There are good, healthy jokes in the film… It’s not about Pakistan, these are just good jokes. We have cracked jokes about ourselves in the film too. So don’t be serious about it, it’s a funny film.” Guest Iin London starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal and Shabana Azmi, is scheduled to release on July 7.

Ashwni said along with his comic timing, he has been a huge fan of Paresh Rawal as the actor can bring in a lot of depth in his roles. “It isn’t just about his comic timing. He has done such terrific emotional scenes, I told him I remembered actor Balraj Sahni while looking at him. As an actor he is complete. He is always ready to surprise you.”

