Paresh Rawal confirms Narendra Modi biopic: It will be a hugely challenging role

Paresh Rawal, who has been part of numerous blockbusters in the past three decades, will soon be seen portraying the role of Sunil Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor. While Rawal is humbled to play the legend on-screen, there is another film which he calls a challenge. This project is the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the project was announced last year, we did not know much about its progress. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rawal finally confirmed that the film will go on floors in the coming months.

“We are just locking the script and hopefully it will be finished by August 15, and we will begin to shoot it in September or October,” said Paresh Rawal.

Rawal, a BJP leader and a Member of Parliament himself, had previously said that getting into the shoes of PM Modi won’t be easy. “It will be a hugely challenging role,” he remarked.

Paresh Rawal had in 1994 played the character of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the biopic Sardar. While many believe he will excel as PM Modi too, others are waiting to see his first look as the leader of the ruling party.

As per reports, Rawal is also producing the Modi biopic. His last production was OMG: Oh My God, which he bankrolled along with good friend Akshay Kumar. The actor also played the lead role of an atheist, Kanjibhai.

