Parents should treat their sons in a way that they learn to respect women: Shah Rukh Khan

Just like the rest of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan too has been left hurt and incensed after the recent mass molestation episode in Bengaluru. Expressing his feelings at the unfortunate happenings, SRK said, “My feeling is exactly the same like every other celebrity. I think whatever has happened is completely wrong. Mothers and fathers have to treat their sons in a way that they learn how to respect women from a very early age. Women are close to my heart, be it mothers, daughters or sisters. Every girl is close to my heart and I think it’s high time we realise that and make sure they are the most respected people on this planet. They are God’s creation. If they weren’t there we wouldn’t be born. So we need to respect that. Every woman be it working women or housewives or otherwise should respect.”

Over the past few days, Bollywood has come together to express rage and disgust in the aftermath of the Bengaluru incident. An angry John Abraham called for the extermination of the criminals.

Talking to indianexpress.com, John said, “It’s disturbing and shocking. Sometimes you are at loss for words. You wonder if everything is being thrown out of the door. I am just appalled. I am shaken. I don’t want to say I am broken because in situations like these you need to fight back. I sometimes feel the sheer moral fabric of the country is breaking down and that’s the last thing you want to see in a country that is already sensitively divided in the name of religion, race, caste and gender. We are a democracy and it’s a miracle that it’s being held together and I hope the emerging India and the educated India overpowers what is happening. I wish and pray and hope we all can fight this together because these are animals and we need to exterminate them.”

Hrithik Roshan too expressed his deep regret at the Bengaluru molestation incident and said, “It is sad. We all bear a responsibility and we all must do something about that. I feel very strongly as a father, as a member of the society that if something like this is happening in an environment so close to me, then I definitely must be impacted, must be affected and I must do something about it.”

Aamir Khan recently called for stringent laws to strike fear in the minds of criminals. “The Bengaluru incident is saddening. We are hurt and ashamed that such a thing happened in our nation. We and every state government have to take the right steps and this should be a continuous process. There is no single solution to this problem. In America, when such an incident happens, within two or three months the culprit gets punished and the case is closed. When this will happen here, change will happen. In today’s times, those who molest women think that nothing will happen to them. When examples are set before them, that of culprits getting punished and being thrown behind bars, that is when the situation will change and criminals will feel scared. It is important to do that. Through my films and other things, I strive to increase sensitivity among women on such issues.”