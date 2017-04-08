Papa Anil Kapoor has the best message for Sonam on Neerja winning National Award: You make me proud

Neerja was inspired by the slain air hostess who lost her life while saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which was hijacked by terrorists. Neerja was inspired by the slain air hostess who lost her life while saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which was hijacked by terrorists.

After winning accolades for her act in Neerja, Sonam Kapoor has made her father proud yet again. Neerja has now won the Best Hindi Film award at 64th National Film Awards which were announced on April 7. Sonam also received a special mention by the jury for playing the role of Neerja Bhanot in the biopic with a certain sincerity. Neerja was inspired by the slain air hostess who lost her life while saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which was hijacked by terrorists.

Papa Anil Kapoor seems to be the happiest. He shared his first thoughts on Sonam’s big win. The actor who is currently shooting for Mubarakan in London, wrote on Instagram, “After a long night of shooting in London, this is the best news I could have woken up with!!Congratulations on the win team #Neerja! #BestFilm along with Special Mention Best Actress Jury Award!! @sonamkapoor, You make me proud, today and everyday…So thrilled for you & the entire team.”

Sonam has been receiving a flurry of congratulatory messages since yesterday. Her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a lovely picture with Sonam. Harshvardhan wrote on Instagram, “Kudos @sonamkapoor for the recognition at the #NationalFilmAwards! We always saw your potential… always knew that you would rise! You became NEERJA…. truly well deserved! So so proud.”

Sonam’s cousin Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram and wrote,” When u feel proud cause ur sister kicked some serious ass !!! @sonamkapoor I’m so proud of u for the woman that u are and continue to be…keep that smile on and ur chin up always and forever.”

Anupam uncle thank you for everything and being such a support and inspiration. Love you so much! http://t.co/WFrDVZbSfO — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2017

Thanks so so much kjo! Love you tons! http://t.co/kqpUyMmY0h — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2017

Thanks Alia! You’re so so sweet! ❤❤ http://t.co/grTqYsrf3Z — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2017

Shabana aunty you are my inspiration and I couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for pushing me to be an actor.. love you lots http://t.co/xudM2JMJFC — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2017

Several other Bollywood stars also congratulated Sonam on Neerja winning a National Award. Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared this message, “Congratulations @sonamakapoor for your National Award. Also to the entire team of #Neerja for winning the #BestHindiFilm. Well done.” Karan Johar wrote, “Congratulations to the wonderful team of #Neerja for the honour bestowed on you!! Congratulations to @sonamakapoor!!! Big love to you.” Alia Bhatt also had something to say. She wrote, “Congratulations @sonamakapoor big hug!!!! And also to Ram Madhwani and team Neerja.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s National Award win: Why are people questioning Akshay’s win, says Priyadarshan

Shabana Azmi, who played the role of Neeraj’s mother in the film, wrote on Twitter, “congratulations on the Special Jury Mention for Neerja.Richly deserved. Lots of love.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd