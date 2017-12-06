Hate Story actor Paoli Dam ties the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding, see photos

Paoli Dam and Arjun Deb will reportedly throw a reception in Guwahati. Paoli Dam and Arjun Deb will reportedly throw a reception in Guwahati.

Bengali actor Paoli Dam, who made her sizzling Bollywood debut with Hate Story back in 2012, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Arjun Deb. The nuptial, which took place in her hometown Kolkata on Monday, was a family affair. While her wedding comes as a surprise for many, several pictures from the ceremonies are already doing the rounds of her friends and fan pages. The couple will reportedly throw a reception in Arjun’s hometown Guwahati later this week.

Arjun doesn’t belong to the film industry. He is rather a restaurateur from Guwahati. Paoli reportedly met Arjun through common friends after her film Parapaar’s release in 2014 and hit off instantly.

Paoli made her acting debut in 2004 and went on to become a popular face on Bengali television with shows like Tithir Atithi and Sonar Harin. Her debut Bengali film Teen Yaari Katha began shooting in 2004 but released only in 2012. In the meantime, Agnipariksha became her first film to release in 2006. Her breakthrough role came in 2009 film Kaalbela. Her 2011 Bengali film Chatrak was also screened at the Cannes film festival, apart from film festivals in Toronto and the U.K.

The 37-year-old actor took to Hindi films playing a bold character in Vivek Agnihotri’s Hate Story. She later also appeared in Vikram Bhatt film Ankur Arora Murder Case apart from Gang of Ghosts and Yaara Silly Silly.

Paoli Dam had also walked on the red carpets of Zee Cine Awards last year along with her Bengali co-star Prosenjit Chatterjee with whom she shared screen space in Zulfiqar directed by National award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, who also directed Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan.

