Pankaj Tripathi post his National Award win: Need to do entertaining films which also give a social message

Pankaj Tripathi feels winning a National Award has given him a responsibility to do entertaining cinema. The talented actor, who had a fabulous 2017, received a Special Mention at the 65th National Film Awards which were held in New Delhi on Thursday. Pankaj got the honour for his film Newton, which was also India’s official entry to 2018 Oscars. Prior to the awards ceremony, Pankaj got talking with indianexpress.com and shared why winning awards have become important to him now.

Sharing his state of mind with us, after getting so many congratulatory wishes, Pankaj said, “Mental state is good, but more than pressure, the responsibility has gone up which means now I have to be a part of cinema which entertains and not just gives some message. That’s because after entertaining if I also give out a little message in the end, the audience will take it in a better way. That’s my primary concern as an actor. I’m no activist to talk about social reform. So, now I need to do films which entertain, definitely, but also give out a small message.”

Pankaj had a great 2017 with films like Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey Returns, Gurgaon, Munna Michael, Anaarkali of Aarah and others. The actor, who shifted to film after doing television for a long time, got his breakthrough in Gangs of Wasseypur. He also played a pivotal part in Nil Battey Sannata.

He tells us how the kind of offers coming his way have changed post his big win. “There are a lot of better roles but I haven’t signed anything after the award. I got 30 scripts in the last 4-6 months and it is the first time that I haven’t given my nod to anyone, as I am hands full until November-December. I’ve become aware that whatever I do post December should uphold my talent, my audience and the honour of the National Award,” he said.

This National Award is Pankaj’s first major award. The NSD pass-out, who has so far been considered one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, feels henceforth winning awards are important to him.

“If you had asked this question a year ago, I would’ve said no. Today, I say they are important. Through awards, the news travels to a bigger audience that he won for this particular film. I never received so many wishes in my entire life. If we are doing good work then it needs to be honoured. Just that the process of selection should be transparent, which is not at many places, especially when private players are involved. This time the jury was great. It had Shekhar Kapur and a lot of regional cinema has won too.”

Pankaj Tripathi has films like Super 30, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, Phamous and Drive along with web show Mirzapur in his kitty. He is also making his Tamil debut in Rajinikanth’s Kaala this year.

