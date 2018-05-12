Pankaj Tripathi to debut in Punjabi film industry with Harjeeta

Pankaj Tripathi won a Special Mention at the 65th National Film Awards for Newton. Pankaj Tripathi won a Special Mention at the 65th National Film Awards for Newton.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is broadening his horizons in regional cinema. After featuring in Tamil drama Kaala, he is excited about his debut in a Punjabi movie. His Punjabi foray will be marked by Harjeeta, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

Harjeeta is a biopic based on the true story of Harjeet Singh, an Indian professional hockey player, who captained the Indian squad at the 2016 Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup. Pankaj will be seen playing a hockey coach to Punjabi actor and singing star Ammy Virk.

“I am very happy and all excited to be a part of a Punjabi film. When I read the script of the film Harjeeta, I was able to relate myself to the character because I have been a sportsman my entire life. My character in the film is very real and is close to my heart. It is also connected to my roots in Bihar where I belong. The character I am playing belongs to Patna,” Pankaj said in a statement. The actor recently won a Special Mention at the 65th National Film Awards for Newton.

Tripathi had shared with indianexpress.com a few days back as to how his career has changed after the award. “There are a lot of better roles but I haven’t signed anything after the award. I got 30 scripts in the last 4-6 months and it is the first time that I haven’t given my nod to anyone, as I am hands full until November-December. I’ve become aware that whatever I do post December should uphold my talent, my audience and the honour of the National Award,” he said.

Pankaj Tripathi is also known for playing the gangster Sultan in Anurag Kashyap’s two-parter Gangs of Wasseypur and Kehri Singh in last year’s Gurgaon. He appeared in a number of commercial hits last year like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fukrey Returns.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd