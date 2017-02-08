Pankaj Kapur compliments his son Shahid after watching Rangoon

Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine after he received appreciation from his dad Pankaj Kapur for his performance in Rangoon Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine after he received appreciation from his dad Pankaj Kapur for his performance in Rangoon

Shahid Kapoor’s look is not the only thing that is winning hearts in Rangoon. Pankaj Kapur, his father, says that Shahid was totally in his character in the film and he couldn’t recognise his own son! Currently, Shahid Kapoor and the Rangoon team are busy promoting the film. At an event when Shahid Kapoor was asked about how his father, Pankaj Kapur felt about the film, Shahid couldn’t stop beaming.

He said, “Vishal Bhardwaj sir wanted to show the film (Rangoon) to a few close people who can give him their opinions about the film even before the film’s cast sees it. I wasn’t invited for this screening, but Vishal sir had invited my dad. So when my dad told me that he is going to the screening, I reached the venue as I wanted to know how he would this during react after seeing my performance. Actually, even Kangana and Saif were not there.”

Pankaj Kapur apparently said this to the director, Vishal Bharadwaj “What do I say? I couldn’t recognise my son in the film! He is playing Nawab Malik and I don’t see Shahid in there.” Shahid was left feeling stunned. He said, “For me, this is a huge compliment as my father doesn’t say such things very often. He had once said something during Haider, and it was a very emotional moment for me. He is very honest about these things and he is very honest to the art so he would never say something that he wouldn’t mean. This was very special for me and I wait for these compliments from him. I am very happy that he liked my work in Rangoon. Every film with Vishal sir, I have to do better as an actor, that’s the attempt that I make. And when somebody like my father says something like this, it made my day that day! I was very very happy!”

Rangoon releases on February 24, 2017, and we are as excited as you are Shahid!

