Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker joins hands with Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon for next

Ashutosh Gowariker’s last film Mohenjo Daro might have been a forgettable experience for viewers but the director is all set to present another period film based on the Third Battle of Panipat. Titled Panipat, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The film’s first poster is out and it presents a sword with a hand on top. The yellow, orange and golden colour used in the poster give a feeling of rage that perfectly fits the war setting of the film. The poster also carries the tagline of the film, The Great Betrayal.

Talking about his choice of actors, Ashutosh said, “I have shared screen space with Sanjay in NAAM, which was a memorable co-acting experience and now it will be great to direct such a versatile and immensely talented actor as him. What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances – is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy. I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called PANIPAT.”

Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon releases on December 6, 2019.

Period films have been Ashutosh’s forte as the director proved his mettle in Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar. This is his first-time collaborating with this star cast. Arjun Kapoor has two releases this year – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England. The actor has never starred in a period film so this will be a first for him. Kriti Sanon, who stars as the female lead in this film, saw big success with last year’s Bareilly Ki Barfi. She will seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala this year.

As for Sanjay Dutt, the actor has a lot of films lined up for release which include Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3, Total Dhamaal and Torbaaz. Ever since his comeback film Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt has been in the news for all his upcoming projects. The audience is keenly looking forward to the biopic being made on the actor’s life by Rajkumar Hirani.

Panipat has been scheduled for release on December 6, 2019.

