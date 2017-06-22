Pakistani Twitter user asks who is Shah Rukh Khan, fans from India, Pakistan troll him back

- Shah Rukh Khan launches Jab Harry Met Sejal song Radha as Sejals of Ahmedabad join him. See photos, video
After Pakistan won the final match of ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, cricket fans in Pakistan showed their love for the team and its captain Sarfraz Ahmed by gathering to wish the star. A Twitter user, ‘@iUsmanJameel’ posted the pictures of fans cheering for their sportstar and asked “SRK WHO?” This was not taken lightly by fans of Shah Rukh Khan. Not just India, but the star’s fans from Pakistan also came to his rescue and trolled the troll. One fan even posted photos of fans gathered to see a glimpse of Shah Rukh and stated that there was no comparison to who was the bigger star.
From retweets about SRK being the ‘world’s biggest superstar’ to fans posting videos of fan frenzy around the star, Twitterati made sure that ‘@iUsmanJameel’ wouldn’t underestimate a star next time.
One must understand that to compare a movie star with a sportsman is like comparing a Mango and tomato — two completely different things. Both of them have certain fan following for their expertise in their respective fields. While one man won the Champions Trophy Cup for his country, the other man has managed to woo people across the globe with his acting.
See | Twitterati trolls a Pakistani cricket fan for trolling Shah Rukh Khan
SRK who? pic.twitter.com/900UKZKdyC
— ع۔ (@iUsmanJameel) June 20, 2017
His Net Worth is 10× More Than Pakistan Cricket Board 😂😂😂 Pakistan Who ? pic.twitter.com/NxvcuzQv3l
— Harshil (@SRKsHarshil) June 21, 2017
Never Underestimate Papa 😎😂 pic.twitter.com/AE36x8SA54
— DON Character A-1 (@SRKsDaring) June 21, 2017
This Sarfaraz is more famous then yours Sarfaraz 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qiBFehg50p
— AAmir & sAhARuk khAn (@shah_amir_khan) June 21, 2017
As much as I love the fact that my country won and sarfraz is being loved
But no comparison yr. It happened with sarfraz first time and may
— iamumar (@iamumarrrrrr) June 21, 2017
On his work end, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming release, Jab Harry Met Sejal. He, in fact, travelled to Ahmedabad to launch the first song from the film titled “Radha” amidst thousands of Sejals. The song and the mini trailers of the film have already managed to create a hype around the Imtiaz Ali directorial, which is slated for release on August 4.
