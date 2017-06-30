Pakistani news channel asks Rishi Kapoor, why did you call India Pak’s father? Watch video

Rishi Kapoor appears on a Pakistani talk show, On The Front with Kamran Shahid. Rishi Kapoor appears on a Pakistani talk show, On The Front with Kamran Shahid.

Rishi Kapoor, who was involved in a back and forth on Twitter with Pakistani cricket fans during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, recently appeared on a Pakistani talk show On The Front with Kamran Shahid. On the show, the veteran Bollywood actor spoke about his own association with films as well as that of his father’s and grandfather’s, and the love showered on them by their fans in the neighbouring country. He also spoke about his family’s connection with Peshawar, which is where his family hails from and moved to Kolkata around 1929.

Citing the example of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the actor said it was sad that India and Pakistan were yet to get over the Partition and continued to harbour ill-will against each other. He recalled the time when he shot for a film in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and had wondered then if he would be able to set eyes on the homeland of his ancestors ever.

Rishi Kapoor is currently working with Amitabh Bachchan on a film, 102 Not Out, in which he plays the role of Big B’s son. The two stars are collaborating after two decades, and it was Kapoor who took to Twitter to announce he would be seen in the film.

The actor’s look from the film was leaked and went viral post which Big B took to his blog to give his fans a better perspective of the film. The film is based on a Gujrati play written by Saumya Joshi, and the film is directed by Umesh Shukla.

