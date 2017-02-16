Pakistani actor Saba Qamar thinks Salman Khan is a ‘chichora’ in this viral video

Saba Qamar to appear in Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium. Saba Qamar to appear in Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium.

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar is set to make her Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan’s film, Hindi Medium. However, a shocking video of the actor is going viral in which she has apparently spoken about some ace Bollywood actors including Hrithik Roshan, Emraan Hashmi, Ranbir Kapoor and even Dabangg actor Salman Khan.

The video from 2016, looks like a portion of an interview of Saba for some Pakistani talk show. We see Saba being asked how she would say a no to Bollywood actors if offered a film with them. When Salman came as an option, Saba ‘s answer shocked everyone. She called Salman a ‘chichora.’

More from the world of Entertainment:

For Hrithik Roshan, Saba said, “Do Baccho ka baap nahi chahiye mujhe.” While for Riteish Deshmukh, she said, “I do good work in Pakistan. I am an A-lister actor. So, even in Bollywood I want to work with an A-lister.” When Emraan Hashmi’s picture came on the screen, she went on to say, “I don’t want to have mouth cancer.” However, indianexpress.com couldn’t confirm the source of the video.

Earlier, a similar video of Mahira Khan went viral right before the release of her Bollywood debut Raees with Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, the actor was seen saying, “We should never be inspired from Indians. We are not Bollywood.”

Watch the video here:

The actor later clarified that she is a Bollywood fan. “I felt it was so unnecessary. Because the fact is, I’ve always been such a big Bollywood fan from the time I was very young. I remember I’d watch new Bollywood films every Thursday night on a video cassette. The entire week I’d wait for that Thursday-night treat,” a report in DNA said.

Watch Mahira Khan talking about Bollywood:

After a successful career in Pakistan, Saba rose to fame in India with her Pakistani serial Dastaan, which aired under the name of Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam on Zindagi channel. The show also starred Fawad Khan and Sanam Baloch.

Whether or not this video will create an issue for Saba Qamar’s Bollywood debut, is yet to be seen. Hindi Medium is scheduled to release on May 12.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd