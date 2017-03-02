Pakistani actor Rabi Pirzada: Salman Khan, Bollywood promoting crime in our country

“Every other film released in Bollywood happens to be about crime or some criminal activities, especially films of Salman Khan,” says Rabi Pirzada. “Every other film released in Bollywood happens to be about crime or some criminal activities, especially films of Salman Khan,” says Rabi Pirzada.

Salman Khan is one Bollywood superstar nobody dares to mess around with. Members of India’s film fraternity prefer to play safe and choose their words wisely when it comes to speaking about Bajrangi Bhaijaan and his movies. More than being an actor, the Dabangg Khan is a phenomenon in India. Salman has fans hanging around him wherever he goes. But there is someone in our neighbouring country Pakistan, who has a completely different viewpoint about him. Pakistani actor Rabi Pirzada thinks Salman Khan’s movies are ruining the mindset of Pakistani youngsters.

According to Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune, Rabi Pirzada seems to have an issue with Pakistani movie buffs who prefer watching Indian films over the local cinema. And for her, this is one of the main reasons behind the dwindling film industry of Lahore.

“Every other film released in Bollywood happens to be about crime or some criminal activities, especially films of Salman Khan. My question is, what are Indian film-makers teaching the youth? It seems like they are just promoting crime,” the actor said during a press conference in Lahore.

Rabi Pirzada expressed a critical view about Bollywood films too as she said, “There was a time when Pakistani cinema was at its peak, making films with moral lessons and plots highlighting social ethics. We were educating the society through our films but Bollywood has changed all of that.”

Also read | Pakistani actor Saba Qamar thinks Salman Khan is a ‘chichora’ in this viral video

A few days ago, another Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in the film Hindi Medium, grabbed headlines for taking a dig at Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Riteish Deshmukh among others, during the Pakistani talk show Good Morning Zindagi.

When the host of the show showed her the photograph of Salman and asked her reasons why she would reject a film with him, Saba said because he is a ‘chhichhora’ (indecent), and for not knowing how to dance. Later, she cleared the air by saying, “It was a fun show… There was nothing in it… ‘Koffee With Karan’ mein kya kuchh nahi hota (What all does not happen on ‘Koffee With Karan’)… I love everyone, and he’s (Salman) a big superstar and so humble. Why would I say anything bad about him?”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd