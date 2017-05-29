Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor abandoned by children, she claims son would torture her

Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor has been in hospital for more than a month now. Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor has been in hospital for more than a month now.

Yesteryear’s actor Geeta Kapoor, who has worked in films such as Pakeezah and Razia Sultan, has been abandoned by her children after her son got her admitted to a hospital. The actress has been in hospital for more than a month now and the bill has reached over Rs 1.5 lakh but there is no information about the actress’ son, Raja Kapoor. Reports say that he has left his residence as well and is not answering his phone. A police complaint has been filed even as the hospital has started looking for an old-age home for the actress as she is recovered now.

Speaking to a daily, Geeta Kapoor said, “He used to beat me up as I did not approve of his philandering ways. He would give me food once in four days, and sometimes, even lock me up for several days. I was not ready to go to an old-age home, that’s why, he planned all this. He deliberately kept me hungry and I fell ill. Then, he got me admitted and fled.”

Meanwhile, friends of the family have appealed to Geeta’s son to come back and take care of his mother. There is news that some film industry friends may pay the bill for the hospital.

Here the latest photo of actor Geeta Kapoor:

Geeta has worked in over 100 films with a major role in Kamal Amrohi’s Pakeezah where she played Rajkumar’s second wife. The film had Meena Kumari in the lead. Her son, Raja, is said to be a choreographer. Her daughter, Pooja, is a airhostess.

The doctor treating the veteran actor said, “Raja got her to us, lying about him being an army officer and she needing urgent treatment. He was asked to pay a deposit and complete the formalities. He left saying he would get money from the nearest ATM, but never returned. We had no option but to start the treatment as she was in a bad shape.”

